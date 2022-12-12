ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 791.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,586 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.29% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $16,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $24.79 on Monday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on FYBR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

