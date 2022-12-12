ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,576 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.27% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $21,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 402,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,644,000 after buying an additional 61,924 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $34,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,897. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 0.8 %

LSXMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $41.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.35. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

