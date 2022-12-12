ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $17.11 Million Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 121,530 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.25% of Olin worth $17,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,306,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Olin to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of Olin stock opened at $53.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average is $52.60. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 56.96% and a net margin of 14.62%. Equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 8.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.