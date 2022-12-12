ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 39,559 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 507.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 41.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Honeywell International stock opened at $211.81 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.09. The company has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

