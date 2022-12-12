ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,222 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $27,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $836,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 142.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $227,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $68.70 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average of $79.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

