ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,183 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Zoom Video Communications worth $17,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $507,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $4,230,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,959,000 after acquiring an additional 307,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,313,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,180,000 after acquiring an additional 241,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $72.16 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.88 and a 52 week high of $205.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

