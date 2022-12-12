Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Lifted by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 5.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 125.7% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Exelon by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 29.8% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Exelon by 6.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $41.42 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.