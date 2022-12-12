Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in November

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVVTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Evolution AB (publ) from SEK 1,005 to SEK 993 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Evolution AB (publ) alerts:

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EVVTY stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $103.05. The stock had a trading volume of 108,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,073. Evolution AB has a 12 month low of $69.57 and a 12 month high of $145.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.27.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino and slots solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.