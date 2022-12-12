Evmos 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.08 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Evmos has a total market cap of $120.22 million and $1.08 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

