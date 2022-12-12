EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives $38.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $31.82 on Monday. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 5.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 808.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,261 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

