Everdome Trading Up 18.1% Over Last Week (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 11th. Everdome has a market capitalization of $64.30 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Everdome has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

