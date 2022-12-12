Evercore ISI Cuts Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target to $7.00

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 241.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GOSS stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 181,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,605. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,232,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at about $560,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 1,272.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 230,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 213,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 321.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 160,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

