European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the November 15th total of 37,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
European Biotech Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of European Biotech Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.02 on Monday. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,101. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. European Biotech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.50.
Institutional Trading of European Biotech Acquisition
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $357,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 136.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 34,896 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $992,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,265,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,691,000.
European Biotech Acquisition Company Profile
European Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on business in the life sciences industry in Europe.
