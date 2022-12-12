Euroapi (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Euroapi (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Euroapi Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EAPIF opened at 17.95 on Thursday. Euroapi has a 52-week low of 13.05 and a 52-week high of 23.40.
About Euroapi
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euroapi (EAPIF)
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Receive News & Ratings for Euroapi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroapi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.