Euroapi (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Euroapi (OTCMKTS:EAPIFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Euroapi Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EAPIF opened at 17.95 on Thursday. Euroapi has a 52-week low of 13.05 and a 52-week high of 23.40.

About Euroapi

(Get Rating)

Euroapi SA develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the formulation of medicines for human and veterinary use. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Paris, France.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Euroapi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroapi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.