Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Achieves $2.59 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $18.75 or 0.00110482 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.59 billion and approximately $76.14 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,968.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000548 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.25 or 0.00449390 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022150 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.96 or 0.00883744 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.54 or 0.00627864 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005887 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00255749 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00262515 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,354,479 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
