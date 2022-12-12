Ergo Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $86.49 million and approximately $566,551.21 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00008019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,019.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.95 or 0.00440361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021867 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.12 or 0.00882066 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00107693 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.38 or 0.00619160 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00267513 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,372,345 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.