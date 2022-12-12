Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 12th (ACHC, ADEVF, AFLYY, BBY, BDRFY, BDX, BKFKF, BOX, CAE, CIGI)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, December 12th:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $83.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $59.00.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $250.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $221.00.

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $119.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was upgraded by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Crane (NYSE:CR) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $129.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $116.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $57.00 price target on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $520.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $400.00.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $170.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Southern (NYSE:SO) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $76.00 price target on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $488.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $445.00.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $81.25.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

