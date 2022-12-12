Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 12th (ACHC, ADEVF, AFLYY, BBY, BDRFY, BDX, BKFKF, BOX, CAE, CIGI)

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, December 12th:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $83.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $59.00.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $250.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $221.00.

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $119.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was upgraded by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Crane (NYSE:CR) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $129.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $116.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $57.00 price target on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $520.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $400.00.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $170.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Southern (NYSE:SO) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $76.00 price target on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $488.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $445.00.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $81.25.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

