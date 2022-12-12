Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 11th (ACCYY, ACRV, BEPTF, DLTTF, ERIC, IHG, SMIZF, SSLZY, WDS, WTBDY)

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, December 11th:

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Dalata Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 6,000 ($73.16) to GBX 5,500 ($67.06).

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 3,500 ($42.68) to GBX 3,000 ($36.58).

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Accor SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.