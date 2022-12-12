Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 11th (ACCYY, ACRV, BEPTF, DLTTF, ERIC, IHG, SMIZF, SSLZY, WDS, WTBDY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, December 11th:
Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.
Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Dalata Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 6,000 ($73.16) to GBX 5,500 ($67.06).
Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.
Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 3,500 ($42.68) to GBX 3,000 ($36.58).
Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.
