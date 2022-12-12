EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Sees Large Volume Increase

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 38,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 554,605 shares.The stock last traded at $40.78 and had previously closed at $40.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPR. Citigroup upped their price target on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 160.98%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 329.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

