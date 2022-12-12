Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EHAB. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of NYSE:EHAB opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33. Enhabit has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Enhabit had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $265.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enhabit will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 2,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gregory S. Rush acquired 8,300 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $105,327.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,615.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 2,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,111.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $164,903 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,262,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

