EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $75.44 on Monday. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $83.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average of $65.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.95 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 12.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,457,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EnerSys by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after buying an additional 101,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in EnerSys by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,050,000 after buying an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in EnerSys by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 593,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,988,000 after acquiring an additional 69,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

