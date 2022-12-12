Energy Web Token Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 12th. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $124.37 million and approximately $856,884.73 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for $3.78 or 0.00022014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

