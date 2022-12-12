Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Given New C$4.40 Price Target at Pi Financial

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target increased by Pi Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.88.

Shares of EDR stock opened at C$4.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of C$860.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$7.27.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

