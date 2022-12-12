Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Holdings Boosted by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 23.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Endava by 30.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.19. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $170.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.81.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $226.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.99 million. Endava had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 22.06%. Equities analysts expect that Endava plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

