ELIS Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. ELIS has a market cap of $64.46 million and approximately $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00012052 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00046955 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021106 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00239480 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32232176 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

