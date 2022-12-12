Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LLY. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $372.71.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $360.99 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $352.16 and its 200-day moving average is $327.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.