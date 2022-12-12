Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.71.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $360.99 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

