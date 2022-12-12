Elastos (ELA) One Day Volume Hits $133,293.54

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $20.88 million and $133,293.54 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00006052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

