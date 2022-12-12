Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $1.27 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACWX. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

ACWX opened at $46.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79.

