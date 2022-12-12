Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3M Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $125.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $181.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

