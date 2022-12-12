Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $353,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 229,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $79.53 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $119.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.87 and its 200-day moving average is $80.46.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

