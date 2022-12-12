Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 82.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 24,698 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 96.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $138.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

