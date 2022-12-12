Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 64,813.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,333 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 870.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 48,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYG stock opened at $75.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.95. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.40 and a 1 year high of $87.32.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

