Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 664.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 358,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 131,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,564,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $63.15.

