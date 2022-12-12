Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.27.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $100.35 on Friday. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.