DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $125.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.69.

DTE opened at $117.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

