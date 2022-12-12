Dragonchain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17,921.14 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and $17,921.14 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
About Dragonchain
Dragonchain launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars.
