Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $14.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $362.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.00. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

