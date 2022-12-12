Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$94.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$89.00 to C$94.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$89.45.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$82.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97. Dollarama has a one year low of C$58.32 and a one year high of C$85.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$80.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 3.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.26, for a total transaction of C$396,568.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,143,946.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $792,488.

About Dollarama

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

