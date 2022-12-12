Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $173.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $142.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

