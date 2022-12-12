Dogelon Mars Hits Market Capitalization of $180.84 Million (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Dogelon Mars has a total market cap of $180.84 million and $3.10 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogelon Mars token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $911.99 or 0.05316257 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00512558 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.78 or 0.30369312 BTC.

Dogelon Mars Token Profile

Dogelon Mars was first traded on April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,186,470,051,147 tokens. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official website is dogelonmars.com. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogelon Mars

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

