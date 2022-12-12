Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $171.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $182.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $24.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FANG. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.33.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $129.60 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $168.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.14 and a 200 day moving average of $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,739 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.