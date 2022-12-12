dForce USD (USX) 1-Day Volume Tops $5,020.77

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $203.13 million and $5,020.77 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00447926 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00034706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021950 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001218 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018453 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000305 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000427 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00841332 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,118.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

