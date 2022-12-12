Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €5.25 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.25 ($5.53) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LHA. UBS Group set a €8.55 ($9.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($8.95) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($8.11) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.32) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Shares of LHA stock opened at €7.72 ($8.12) on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €5.25 ($5.53) and a 52-week high of €7.92 ($8.34). The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €6.95 and a 200-day moving average of €6.43.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

