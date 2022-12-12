Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $291.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $286.00 to $291.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $261.25.

CASY opened at $243.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.83 and its 200 day moving average is $211.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,025,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

