Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Gap Up to $1.69

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.74. Desktop Metal shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 7,923 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on DM. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Desktop Metal Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50.
Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Desktop Metal (DM)
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.