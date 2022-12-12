Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Gap Up to $1.69

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.74. Desktop Metal shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 7,923 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DM. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Desktop Metal Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50.

Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 960,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 111,687 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,616,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 240.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 111,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 78,576 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

