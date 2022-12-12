Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 242,827 shares.The stock last traded at $8.97 and had previously closed at $7.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DSGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00.

Institutional Trading of Design Therapeutics

About Design Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 28.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $63,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 48.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

