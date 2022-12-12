Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 242,827 shares.The stock last traded at $8.97 and had previously closed at $7.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on DSGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
Design Therapeutics Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00.
About Design Therapeutics
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
