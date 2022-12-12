Dero (DERO) Price Hits $3.77 on Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.77 or 0.00022279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $49.46 million and $78,994.14 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dero has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,937.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.39 or 0.00439218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022204 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.57 or 0.00883071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00107671 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.42 or 0.00616466 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00254499 BTC.

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,105,852 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

