Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,216,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,557,000 after acquiring an additional 245,629 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $19,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $41.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.46%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

