DeepOnion (ONION) Price Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0657 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $64.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00123612 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00221485 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00057618 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00042780 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000764 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,778,772 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

